Knoxville US Attorney’s Office collected $7.4M last year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Knoxville collected more than $7.4 million in criminal and civil actions last year.
According to the office, the collection effort includes a $3.6 million forfeiture from Sylvia Hofstetter, who was sentenced for her role in operating East Tennessee pill mills.
Another $1.5 million came from a false claims act settlement with Retina Associates. A pain cream scheme brought in $550,000 in criminal restitution from five defendants who were convicted of defrauding insurance programs.
Nationwide, the U.S. Justice Department collected more than $15.9 billion in civil and criminal actions last fiscal year.
