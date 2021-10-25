KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville veteran will run an American flag 18 miles through the city on Tuesday as part of a cross-country relay through 9 states between Sept. 11 and Veterans Day.

Nathan Smith, a local U.S. Army National Guard veteran, will captain the Knoxville leg of Team Red, White & Blue’s “Old Glory Relay” by running the American flag 18 miles through town. Over 5,000 veterans and civilian supporters will carry the flag through nine states over the course of 62 days.

The relay began on Sept. 11 at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City and will conclude on Veterans Day in Atlanta.

Smith’s 18-mile route will be divided into two sections. He will begin at 7:00 a.m. at 4104 Old Knoxville Highway in Rockford and run nine miles to 1409 Maryville Pike in Knoxville.

His second leg will start approximately at 12:30 p.m. from 10603 Kingston Pike in Knoxville and end at 1108 East Broadway Street in Lenoir City.

According to an event release, Team Red, White & Blue is a nonprofit that seeks to enrich the lives of U.S. military veterans through health and wellness services. Volunteers host regular fitness activities and community service events to grow local connections between group members and the community.