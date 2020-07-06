Knoxville Visitors Center closed this week after possible contact with COVID-19 case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The downtown Knoxville visitor’s center will be closed this week after possible secondhand contact with a COVID-positive patient.
Visit Knoxville announced Monday morning that the visitor’s center, located at 301 S. Gay Street, will be closed this week, “Due to a possible secondhand contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.”
Visit Knoxville said the center will not reopen until employees have been tested.
Visitor Center services can be accessed online at visitknoxville.com or by calling 865-523-7263.
