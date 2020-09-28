Knoxville welcomes 46th annual Street Rod Nationals South

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 46th Annual Street Rod Nationals South is taking place this weekend in Knoxville.

Nearly 1,600 street rods, muscle cars and more will all be on display at the Chilhowee Park Expo Center in Knoxville. There will also be live entertainment as well as some giveaways.

The event runs Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $19 for adults, $6 dollars for kids. Children aged five and under get in free.

Facemasks will be required inside the event and outside on the show grounds whether social distancing is possible or not.