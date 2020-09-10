KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tim Harris, owner of Knoxville Wholesale Furniture, says his donation of $50,000 to Knox County’s law enforcement agencies is his way of doing his part to show support for law enforcement and first responders.
Harris made the donation Thursday. The donation will be split evenly between the Knoxville Police Department officer wellness program and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office officer down program, which supports injured officers and their families.
“The Knoxville area is a wonderful place to live,” Harris said. “One of the reasons: It’s a safe place to live. This is due in large part to our police force and first responders.
“We wanted to do our part in helping them and families and let them know we love them and appreciate them.”
LATEST STORIES
- Portland mayor bans cops from using tear gas during protests
- Knoxville Veterans Day Parade canceled
- Knoxville Wholesale Furniture donates $50K to Knox County law enforcement
- Tennessee Department of Homeland Security honors Knoxville Police officer
- Fugitive accused of raping 6-month-old baby, sharing videos is captured in Texas