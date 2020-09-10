Knoxville Wholesale Furniture donates $50K to Knox County law enforcement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tim Harris, owner of Knoxville Wholesale Furniture, says his donation of $50,000 to Knox County’s law enforcement agencies is his way of doing his part to show support for law enforcement and first responders.

Harris made the donation Thursday. The donation will be split evenly between the Knoxville Police Department officer wellness program and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office officer down program, which supports injured officers and their families.

“The Knoxville area is a wonderful place to live,” Harris said. “One of the reasons: It’s a safe place to live. This is due in large part to our police force and first responders.

“We wanted to do our part in helping them and families and let them know we love them and appreciate them.”

With immense gratitude and appreciation, Chief Eve Thomas accepted a $25,000 donation to the KPD from Knoxville Wholesale Furniture and owner Tim Harris today. This most generous donation will go towards the ongoing wellness program to improve the overall health of KPD officers pic.twitter.com/BdSecrA5eE — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 10, 2020

