Knoxville woman asking community for prayers as four members of her family battle COVID-19 simultaneously

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Throughout this pandemic, we’ve told you stories of the people behind the numbers, families impacted by COVID-19. Almost a year into this, we’re still seeing the devastation.

One Knoxville woman is calling on the community for prayer as four of her immediate family members battle COVID-19.

Sally Slack says her father, brother, sister and sister in law all have the virus. Her sister, Doris Slack, has a long and complicated road to recovery. UT Medical confirms that she is in critical condition.

“She’s on a ventilator and they’re giving her a 50-50 chance to live,” Sally said. “On the ventilator, if they take her off, she would pass and on the ventilator she’s in critical critical care.”

This isn’t the first challenge Doris has had to overcome in her life. Doris lives with autism. Her sister says she has a larger than life personality and they’re best friends.

“It’s hard not to hear her voice. Not to hear her bubbly personality. My sister is my best friend. I’m her best friend,” Sally said.

Now the two are separated by COVID-19. The family is not allowed to see her Doris right now, but even if they wanted to, they couldn’t. They all have COVID-19 too.

With her family sick and her sister given a slim chance to live, Sally turns to her faith for strength.

“I lift her name up in prayer because we need a miracle,” Slack said.

Sally and Doris were raised believing in the power of prayer. Now, Sally is asking the community for their prayers too. She says that’s all she wants.

“I’m asking everyone to lift her up in prayer. If anybody out there does anything just lift her up in prayer. That’s what I want for my sister. When you pray, miracles happen. When you pray, change happens, ” Slack said.

It’s these sisters hope that their faith and community prayers are enough to reunite them. Sally tells us her father, brother and sister in law are at their homes quarantining. Her sister, Doris remains at UT Medical Center.