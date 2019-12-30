Knoxville woman charged with aggravated assault in August machete attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville woman is facing a felony aggravated assault charge stemming from an August incident where she allegedly attacked a man with a machete.

Telisia Batts, 39, faces one charge of felony aggravated assault stemming from an incident that occurred in the 700 block of Chickamauga Ave on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

According to an incident report, the victim and Betts’ daughter were involved in a verbal confrontation around 11 p.m. Betts allegedly later returned with a machete in hand, charging the victim and cutting him twice on the forearm.

Betts than fled the scene in her vehicle. The victim and witnesses were able to identify Betts to investigators.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.