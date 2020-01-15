Knoxville woman charged with attempted murder after man stabbed in the neck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville woman is facing a charge of attempted murder after Knox County deputies responded to a stabbing early Wednesday.

Knox County investigators responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a stabbing in the 1800 block of Sweet View Way just after midnight Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a knife wound to the neck.

The victim was transported to Park West Hospital for possibly life-threatening injury.

Suspect Sarah Morgan, 20, fled the scene and was apprehended a short time later.

According to an arrest report, detectives went to the suspect’s parent’s home where her mother called Morgan and told her to meet detectives at the Bojangles on Middlebrook Pike.

Detectives met the suspect at the Bojangles and transported her to the city-county building. In an interview, Morgan said the victim was making sexual advances towards her when the stabbing took place and she fled the scene because she was scared.

Morgan told investigators she disposed of the knife in a gas station bathroom after fleeing the scene.

She has been charged with attempted second-degree murder. Her bond has been set at 50,000.

The incident is still under investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.