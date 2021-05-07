Knoxville woman charged with murder, false reporting in daughter’s death placed on house arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville woman charged with murder and false reporting in the death of her 5-year-old daughter has now been placed on house arrest.

Robin Howington was released on bond back in October under special conditions and monitoring in place. She recently tested positive for marijuana and a controlled substance.

She claimed to have a prescription for the controlled substance, an anxiety medication, but never provided proof to officials. Prosecutors then pushed to revoke her bond Thursday in court that did not happen.

Howington was arrested after her daughter was shot and killed in their Fountain City home. Court documents show Howington changed her story several times when she spoke to investigators about what happened. Arrest warrants also show Howington wiped and stashed the gun and moved other items at the crime scene the night of the shooting.