Knoxville woman creates ‘You are not alone’ Facebook page for suicide prevention during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville woman is hoping to reach out and connect with anyone right now who may feel isolated or overwhelmed.
Meghan Donovan recently created a Facebook group called ‘You Are Not Alone’ for a community of people who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts.
Donovan says she wants it to be a safe place for people to connect, talk and ask for help, “It doesn’t matter what you’re going through, what you’re facing, I know what it’s like to feel completely alone. I know what it’s like to feel alone in a crowded room and right now with everything that’s going on I think it’s very important that we come together.”
Reach out for help 24/7:
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK
- Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line at 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471)
- Text TN to 741 741
- To chat online visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/
For 24-hour crisis response services:
- Cherokee Health Systems (adults) 800-826-6881 or 855-602-1082
- Helen Ross McNabb Center (all ages) 865-539-2409
- Ridgeview (adults) 865-481-6175 or 800-870-5481
- Youth Villages (ages 5-17) 866-791-9224
Other Urgent Resources:
- Helen Ross McNabb Center 865-541-6959
For more information visit Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network’s website by clicking here.
