Knoxville woman creates ‘You are not alone’ Facebook page for suicide prevention during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville woman is hoping to reach out and connect with anyone right now who may feel isolated or overwhelmed.

Meghan Donovan recently created a Facebook group called ‘You Are Not Alone’ for a community of people who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts.

To join the group, you can click here.

Donovan says she wants it to be a safe place for people to connect, talk and ask for help, “It doesn’t matter what you’re going through, what you’re facing, I know what it’s like to feel completely alone. I know what it’s like to feel alone in a crowded room and right now with everything that’s going on I think it’s very important that we come together.”

More: Help & hope for suicide prevention during COVID-19 pandemic

Reach out for help 24/7:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK

Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line at 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471)

Text TN to 741 741

To chat online visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/

For 24-hour crisis response services:

Cherokee Health Systems (adults) 800-826-6881 or 855-602-1082

Helen Ross McNabb Center (all ages) 865-539-2409

Ridgeview (adults) 865-481-6175 or 800-870-5481

Youth Villages (ages 5-17) 866-791-9224

Other Urgent Resources:

Helen Ross McNabb Center 865-541-6959

For more information visit Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network’s website by clicking here.

