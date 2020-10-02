Knoxville woman dies from cardiac event at Cades Cove Visitors Center

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman died on Tuesday after suffering from a cardiac event at a visitors center in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Ima M. King, 82, of Knoxville, TN, died after Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers responded to a woman in cardiac distress at the Cades Cove Visitors Center around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Bystanders and Park Rangers performed life-saving measures including CPR and use of an automated external defibrillator. King remained unresponsive and was pronounced deceased at 3:00 p.m.
No additional details are available at this time.
