Knoxville woman forced at gunpoint to drive carjacker before suspect fled to New Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who forced a Knoxville woman at gunpoint to drive him before stealing the car, abandoning it in Jefferson County and attempting a second carjacking.

Knoxville Police responded to 3701 Sevierville Pike just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a carjacking that occurred at the Planet Fitness on Chapman Highway. A 20-year-old woman told investigators she was sitting in the parking lot when a male suspect broke her passenger side window and pointed a handgun at her.

The suspect entered the vehicle and demanded she drive him to a location. As they drove down Sevierville Pike, the victim fled from the vehicle near SoKno Taco Cantina to get help. The suspect then fled north on Sevier Avenue in the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle was later located in Jefferson County near 11E and Whitaker Road. The suspect was reportedly seen fleeing from the area after attempting to carjack a second motorist. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday they were searching for a carjacking suspect considered armed and dangerous in the Whitaker Road area of New Market.

The suspect was described as a 40-50 year-old white male with a dark hair, tanned skin and a pronounced widow’s peak hairline. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department advised residents on Whitaker Road, Lowery Loop Road, Rainbow Lane, Rocky Valley Road and Friends Station Road to be on the lookout.