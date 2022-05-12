KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Madison Harber now looks at life differently after an accident last April. Those who helped save her were honored in Nashville, giving her the chance to reflect on her journey to recovery.

Harber was also in attendance, thanking responders publicly for a second time.

“Without them, I would not be here, and it’s honestly a miracle that I’m here and able to walk and still have my leg, and it’s all thanks to them,” she said.

The Children’s Emergency Care Alliance of Tennessee hosts a statewide award ceremony annually acknowledging EMS personnel across Tennessee. During the ceremony on May 4, emergency personnel are reunited with a patient they saved.

The East Emory Road accident is a day Eric Bradshaw, a firefighter paramedic with Rural Metro Fire, will never forget, as he was one of the first ones on the scene.

“When I noticed her injury, the car frame of the other vehicle went through the door and into her pelvis,” he said.

It’s an injury that could have turned life-threatening for Harber, but the emergency workers on the scene worked quickly.

“I can’t really explain to anyone else what it’s like to be around multiple people who saved your life,” she said.

Seeing her progress from not being able to stand to taking her first steps, Harber said she will always be grateful.

“Just thank you (emergency responders) for everything, I can’t say that enough,” said Harber.

However, for Bradshaw, the results Harber is showing every day are the true trophy.

“The fact that she’s walking is amazing and that’s honestly better than any award they can give me. For the outcome of our patients, that’s why we do what we do,” he said.

Harber still has surgeries scheduled ahead, but she has been able to cut down her physical therapy visits down from three or four times a week to two times a week. It’s the small steps that go a long way, and that is what Harber said she is thankful for the most.