Knoxville woman sentenced 4 years in 2017 deadly hit-and-run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman convicted in a deadly hit-and-run case received a 4-year prison sentence in Knox County court Friday.

Emily Williams. (Photos: KCSO)

In August, Emily Williams had been convicted by a Knox County jury on 7 counts; with charges include criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, DUI and attempted evidence tampering.

All the charges are to be served concurrently, and will be eligible for parole.

The deadly hit-and-run happened on the Gay Street Bridge in September 2017 – in which Tom Burch, 29, was killed when Williams’ SUV hit him and a friend, Jennifer Ouellette, while they were standing on the side of the bridge.

Tom Burch. (Photo courtesy of Mary Clifton/2017)