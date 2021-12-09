KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a Knoxville woman to spend the next three decades in prison after she pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

Breanna Cierra Sluder, 27, of Knoxville, pleaded guilty to one count of producing child pornography and was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison. She will be supervised by the United States Probation Office for the rest of her life and be required to comply with special conditions of release for sex offenders, including registering with the sex offender registry wherever she lives, works, or attends school.

A federal search warrant was executed at her home in January 2020 after the Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit was provided information by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children concerning child pornography images being produced in the city.

According to court documents, image and video files located during the investigation depicted the sexual victimization of an infant and a toddler by Sluder.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security assisted in the investigation. The case was brought as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation.