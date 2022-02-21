KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As homelessness continues to be a problem in Knoxville, one local woman is aiming to make a difference. She’s doing so with a small school bus that plays a large roll in being able to help others.

At first, she had a different intentions. It was designed originally to cheer on UT’s football team, Wendy Boles, the owner of The Volunteer Bus said it was supposed to be used for tailgating, but one day in 2017 that all changed.

“I met Bobby, he was a homeless person, and I realized that there’s more than just tailgating, and the purpose of the bus now is ministering and witnessing to homeless people and basically just anyone in need in our community,” she said.

Now the focus is on a different team. It’s Wendy Boles taking on the homeless or those on fixed incomes, hoping to provide them with a small victory to keep them moving forward. She aims to give out at least 50-60 bags filled with things like bread, peanut butter, hygiene products and any gently used clothing that’s donated to her. When she can however, she makes sure to give out anything that’s orange.

“They’re somebody’s daughter, son, parent, grandparent, they’re all ages out here, and I just see them as God sees them, as people.”

“This woman has saved my life more times than you can imagine,” a homeless woman told Boles.

“It lets me know that I’m doing exactly what I’m meant to do. It’s my comfort zone. As grateful as the people I encounter seem to be for me helping them, all the blessings are on me,” Boles said.

The Volunteer Bus also takes items to senior centers, fire departments, food pantries and anywhere else that would be willing to help give to those in need.

Anyone wanting to donate items can contact Boles on Facebook or Instagram.