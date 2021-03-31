Knoxville woman uses condition to encourage confidence in others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman is using her own physical setback to encourage others to have confidence in themselves. It’s taken awhile for 23-year-old Mahogany Geter to fully accept herself the way she is.

She has a common condition called Lymphedema. Her body doesn’t flush out fluids properly and it causes extreme swelling in one of her legs. In the past, she’s called it a curse, but now, she’s using it to help others and she says it’s turned out to be her hidden blessing.

Geter was diagnosed with Lymphedema at birth. She says she spent most of her life struggling with low self esteem.

“I did feel alone because I thought I was like the only person in the world to have this condition,” Geter said. “Growing up with it of course, I was depressed and I felt like pretty much like God had cursed me and I used to cry all the time.”

For a long time, Mahogany stayed away from crowds, and she would only take pictures of herself from the waist up.

“That’s just what made me feel comfortable taking pictures from the waist up. And people would like my face and everything from the waist up, that was just my comfort zone,” Geter said.

Her lymphedema hasn’t been so much of a physical set back for her as it has been an emotional one. But in 2017, she took a leap of faith and did her first professional, full body photoshoot.

“Something just told me maybe I can use this as an opportunity not only for myself but for other people,” Geter said.

The photoshoot helped to boost her confidence and now she’s pursuing modeling full force to share her new found confidence with the world.

“I try to pursue modeling in hopes that other people will find confidence in themselves like I’m learning how to,” Geter said. “God gave you your condition for a reason. Even though it seems very tough especially mentally, he gave it to you because one you can bear it and two, shoot, you can rock it.”

Geter says her doctors have told her there is no cure, but she could have a surgery to reduce the swelling in her leg. She plans to go to physical therapy before pursuing surgery to see if doctors can reduce the swelling first.

In the meantime, she plans to continue her photoshoots while spreading her message of confidence.