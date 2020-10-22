Knoxville woman working to curb violence through dance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local woman is working to curb violence in the Knoxville community through dance.

Last month, Knoxville police said they saw a surge in violent crime. The city’s vice mayor also hosted a virtual town hall to address the uptick.

Now, WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel hears from a studio owner taking matters into her own hands — using her dance platform to make a difference.

Sherra Robinson is hoping her studio, the Royal Youth Dance Ensemble, better known as RYDE, can serve as a creative outlet and safe space for children and teens to help keep them on the right path.

“We want to allow youth the opportunity to see this as a beacon of hope. We want to be a catalyst and not an eyesore in the community. We want them to be able to say, ‘Oh that’s RYDE. I can come here and feel safe, welcomed, warm,'” Robinson said.

RYDE recently became a nonprofit, which means it can offer discounted dance rates and scholarships, so the message and lessons of discipline and commitment can reach any child.

“We try to create our program to meet the need of parents who are needing after school care. Because between 3 and 7, that is a high peak time where kids are just roaming sometimes if they don’t have quality after-school programming. So we want to be that option or that alternative so that you can come in and say, ‘Ok I’m going to be at dance,”‘ Robinson said.

But this dance studio is about more than just dance.

Just a few feet from the studio is the RYDE Youth Academy, an extension of the dance program that offers tutoring and a free meal.

“Especially when you know where their life was or their family background, you know that this is benefitting them. Every day they come, every day you see their face, it’s pulling them from something that they could be doing, and now we’re focusing in on academics, and we’re focusing in on dance and we’re focusing in on a positive environment for these kids,” the youth academy’s director, Donya Walker, said.

“Whether it is negative influences in their lives or if they’re having some academic issues, we want to be able to bridge the gap, so the gaps won’t continue to widen,” Robinson said.

RYDE studio is on Western Avenue. Robinson says she’s looking at a space on Magnolia Avenue and hoping to expand her studio and services to East Knoxville.

If you’re interested in donating to RYDE, you can do so on their website. If you’d like to volunteer as a tutor, you can email Donya Walker at walkderdonya@gmail.com.

