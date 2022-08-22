KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As August marks Overdose Awareness Month, a Knoxville resident, Wraquel Spencer Brown, who is also the founder of the organization known as Forget You Not, is hoping to provide the community with the tools and education they need to understand when someone is overdosing and how to help.

There have been over 200 overdoses that have already happened since January of this year.



“Seventy-to-eighty percent of the time, people overdose when they’re with someone,” Brown said.

She decided to partner with Tennessee Recovery Alliance and create Save a Life Tour, providing education and resources to anyone in attendance as well as free Narcan, which is an overdose reversal spray.



“My goal is to overflood the community with the Narcan kits so that way it will free up the fire department to go do fires, it will free up the ambulance service to transport somebody from a wreck or a heart attack or something, it’ll free up the police department to be out on a crime scene,” she said.



During this month of awareness, Brown is hoping to help save more lives.



“Everybody who overdoses are not people that are on the street that may be homeless or in trap houses or in drug houses. These are people that can be professionals, that have chronic pain or are getting prescribed medications,” she said.



The tour will continue on Tuesday at Cokesbury United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. So far over 100 Narcan kits have been distributed during the Save a Life Tour. For more information, you can reach Brown at forgetyounottn@gmail.com or 865-208-3004.