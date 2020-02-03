Knoxville Women’s Expo returns this weekend

Closings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -Hundreds of women are expected to head to the Knoxville Expo Center this weekend for the return of the annual Women’s Expo.

From Friday until Sunday there will be over 200 exhibits, fashion shows, makeovers, special events and a variety of experts in topics like health, finance and beauty. It will be held at the Knoxville Expo Center located along Clinton Highway.

New this year, there will be two celebrity guest appearances.

Tickets are $10 per person with kids 12 and under free.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.

