Knoxville women’s march celebrates the lives of mothers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dozens of women taking part in a march downtown to celebrate the lives of mothers.

Thursday night’s march called for mothers to come together as one voice.

The peaceful march started at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and was hosted by Zenobia Dobson.

After words of encouragement and prayer, the group of over a hundred women, men and children marched from the coliseum to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.