KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dozens of women taking part in a march downtown to celebrate the lives of mothers.
Thursday night’s march called for mothers to come together as one voice.
The peaceful march started at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and was hosted by Zenobia Dobson.
After words of encouragement and prayer, the group of over a hundred women, men and children marched from the coliseum to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
- Knoxville women’s march celebrates the lives of mothers
- CDC adds three new coronavirus symptoms to list
- Toyota recalls gas-electric hybrids for engine stall problem
- Knoxville protesters rally outside, inside police oversight meeting demanding reform
- AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old child ‘forcibly taken’ from Middle Tennessee