Knoxville won’t sue Ft. Loudon recycling plant after outstanding fines paid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – City of Knoxville officials said they will no longer pursue a Chancery court lawsuit against Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling due to unpaid penalties.

David Brace, Chief Operating Officer for the City of Knoxville, told WATE on Friday they will no longer pursue a Chancery court lawsuit against Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling after receiving unpaid penalties stemming from a 2019 fire at the facility. Ft. Loudon owners have since paid $5,096.58 for four separate violations.

PREVIOUS: City of Knoxville prepares to sue recycling company that caught fire

Brace said that the reason for most of the violations was because the business hadn’t obtained its Special Pollution Abatement Permit (SPAP), but continued to operate with new materials.

“That’s really what the stormwater department does, they make sure that water that enters the site or leaves the site is clean. And since they are in violation of that, they shouldn’t be operating their business. They can’t be bringing in new materials,” Brace said.

The company has yet to finish the demolition process of the damaged materials after the fire, but Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling no longer have a valid demolition permit. If the company was to resume demolition, the owners would need to reapply and obtain a new demolition permit.

Eddie Bales, co-owner of Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling, said they have cleaned about 75% of the 16-acre property and expect to finish within the next 30 to 45 days.

He said he didn’t need a demolition permit because the fire demolished everything. Bales also said that his company has filed for numerous permits, but the city rejects them and he doesn’t know why.

“We are cooperating with all city departments. Whatever they ask from us, we are doing,” Bales said.