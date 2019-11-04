Knoxville work crews to begin leaf collection Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Starting Monday, Knoxville Public Service Department crews will be switching to leaf collection.

Residents can rake loose leaves to the curb for crews to collect during leaf season. The service helps homeowners avoid the hassle of bagging leaves while also providing environmental benefits as collected leaves are converted into mulch.

Please note, leaves cannot be collected if they are mixed with brush or trash. The collections will continue through February.

Visit leafpickup.knoxvilletn.gov for more information about when the next leaf collection run is scheduled for your neighborhood.