Knoxville YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center celebrates 100 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center opened its doors in October 1920 at a time when black women couldn’t use the Downtown Knoxville YWCA.

“So originally, when the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Branch came about, it was just to empower six women who wanted to be empowered, inspired to be better women. And if that’s from sewing, cooking, etiquette classes, they wanted to be educated. They wanted to grow and develop,” says Kathy Mack, director of the center.

The center would serve as a dormitory, gymnasium and gathering place for generations of young women of color.

100 years later, the center still stands in the community despite several moves. In 1954, the current building was built in East Knoxville on Cruze Street. The mission has changed over time.

“Man, woman, boy and girl. If you look like you need a social service we will serve you. But anybody that comes through our doors, our mission here is to eliminate racism and to empower women, and to promote peace dignity and justice for all. And all mean all.”

Mack says the Phyllis Wheatley Center has a number of social services that help people in the East Knoxville community.

“So here we provide our youth services so Monday through Friday. We’re serving youth in an after school setting. I tell people all the time we’re not school. We are an extended learning program.”

The children eventually learning of the historical importance of Phyllis Wheatley, the first African-American woman to publish a book of poems, although she was a slave.

“It’s interesting because a lot of the new kids are like are you Phyllis Wheatley? No really?! It’s one of those things as we serve in time continues to go on, they’ll get it. They’ll get it.”

From lessons learned to memories made, it’s been a beautiful evolution at the Y.

“People say like, I have learned to dance there. I had tea parties there. My daughter was married there. We had this there and that there. If you have those stories reach out to us. We’d love to share those, but we want to continue to do that work for 100 more years.”

The center is working on its 100-year celebration coming up in October.