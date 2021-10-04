KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The YWCA of Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley is receiving $450,000 to further their transitional housing assistance program for victims of domestic violence.

The grant from the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women will go towards resources like financial education, parenting education, and support groups.

“This award is one of many that the Office on Violence Against Women is distributing in 2021 to support projects that meaningfully address the needs of underserved and marginalized survivors, improve access to justice, enhance survivor safety, hold offenders accountable, and build a coordinated community response to violence against women.” United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee release

