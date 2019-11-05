Knoxville’s 94th Veterans Day Parade happening Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Knoxville says the annual Veterans Day Parade is happening Monday beginning at 10:45 a.m. in downtown, with some road closures planned until midday.

The parade route being shared by city officials, with the procession stepping off from the Knoxville Civic Auditorium, heading west on Church Avenue and turning north onto Gay Street.

The parade will be led by the University of Tennessee Army ROTC Color Guard, with the parade featuring at least 114 parade units – including seven marching bands from area high schools, vintage military vehicles, and local businesses and organizations.

Then, at 11 a.m., the parade will halt at the reviewing stand located near Mast General Store for a brief ceremony for attending veterans.

A Vietnam-era Huey helicopter will perform a flyover, and the Christian Academy of Knoxville choir will perform the National Anthem.

The parade, which is organized by the American Legion with support from the City of Knoxville, will be broadcast live on WATE 6 On Your Side and WBIR Channel 10. WIVK FM radio personality Gunner will serve as the parade’s emcee.

The parade will continue down Gay Street to its conclusion at Magnolia Avenue.

Street Closures

Gay Street between Church and Magnolia will close to on-street parking, including the metered parking on the viaduct, at 8 a.m. and close to traffic at 10:40 a.m.

Market Street and Union Avenue will close to parking and traffic at 9 a.m. Streets will reopen to parking and traffic after the parade’s conclusion at approximately 12:30 p.m.

MORE ONLINE | More information regarding the parade can be found here