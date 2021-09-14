Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival releases 2022 artist lineup and vaccination policy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Big Ears Festival, a nationally-acclaimed music and arts festival held annually in multiple downtown Knoxville venues, has released the list of artists that will perform at the 2022 edition of the festival after two consecutive years of cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival will return to Knoxville from Thursday, Mar. 22 through Sunday, Mar. 27. Passes go on sale to the public Thursday, September 16 at noon ET.

Big Ears Festival organizers will require all staff, artists and audience members to be fully vaccinated by March 9, 2022, in order to participate in ticketed activities. The festival said they will detail the plan to verify the vaccination status of audience members in the coming months.

After she was set to headline the 2021 edition, Sonic Youth lead singer Kim Gordon will return to Big Ears in 2022.

2022 Big Ears Artists:

Described as “one of the most quietly earth-shattering, subtly luminous festivals the world over” by the Oxford American, Knoxville-based organizers, AC Entertainment, bring fans and artists from all over the globe to Knoxville. When the festival returned in 2014 after a brief hiatus, Rolling Stone Magazine’s Christopher Weingarten said ‘Big Ears 2014 is the most ambitious avant-garde festival to emerge in America in more than a decade.”

The festival was founded in 2009 by AC Entertainment founder Ashley Capps and its website describes it as “a singular festival experience that explores connections between musicians and artists, effortlessly crossing the boundaries of musical genres as well as artistic disciplines.”