UT’s Clarence Brown Theatre cancels 2020 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Clarence Brown Theatre and University of Tennessee Department of Theatre has announced live theater production for the remainder of 2020 has been canceled.

A message posted on the theatre’s website Thursday confirmed the suspension. The theatre aims to resume production in spring 2021.

Theatre officials said they will use this time to review their policies and practices that affect students, faculty, staff and guests artists, particularly students and artists of color.

The pandemic demands that we take into account the health and safety of our audience and artists. It also provides us the opportunity to pause and focus upon education and reflect upon our policies and practices that affect our students, faculty, staff, and guest artists. Particularly our students and artists of color. The state of our nation and in our field require us, more than ever, to work toward a more anti-racist pedagogy and artistic environment. It is an opportunity we welcome. Calvin MacLean, Producing Artistic Director

Tom Cervone, Managing Director

LATEST STORIES