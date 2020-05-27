Knoxville’s first cat cafe set to open this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The soft opening for Knoxville’s first cat cafe will take place this weekend.
Scruffy’s Cafe will open up from 2-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The new North Knoxville business is the city’s first cat cafe. Scruffy’s Cafe is located at 1015 North Broadway.
Owners Talisa Cantrell and William Ridenour joined Living East Tennessee in February to discuss the their plans and the inspiration behind the business.
