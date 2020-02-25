Knoxville’s newly-renovated Maple Hall reopening Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Maple Hall will be celebrating the rebranding of the upstairs lounge and bar area with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.
The new area, now called the maple room, will feature a new vibe with an intimate setting perfect for date nights or catching up with friends.
The generous space offers a variety of seating options, coffee tables to gather around a board game or utilize the larger tables for meetings or private events.
Today’s ribbon-cutting kicks off at 4 p.m. Maple Hall is located along South Gay Street. We’re told it will be open for normal business hours.
