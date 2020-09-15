KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall owner, is keeping its malls closed on Thanksgiving day this year.
The move means Knoxville’s West Town Mall, will be closed this Thanksgiving. Simon malls will reopen for Black Friday sales the following day.
The CEO of Simon Properties says this will instead allow associates to spend time with their families. Several stores have already said they’ll close on Thanksgiving, including Target and Best Buy locations.
Many retailers will make an adjustment for Black Friday, extending sales and deals for weeks instead of just a few days.
- Knoxville’s West Town Mall to close on Thanksgiving day
- LEGO to ditch plastic bags for paper ones in its boxed sets
- Amazon kicks off career fair with 33,000 work-from-home jobs up for grabs
- The Business Buzz: U-Haul looking to hire multiple positions
- Average US gas price edges up 2 pennies to $2.26 per gallon