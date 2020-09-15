Knoxville’s West Town Mall to close on Thanksgiving day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall owner, is keeping its malls closed on Thanksgiving day this year.

The move means Knoxville’s West Town Mall, will be closed this Thanksgiving. Simon malls will reopen for Black Friday sales the following day.

The CEO of Simon Properties says this will instead allow associates to spend time with their families. Several stores have already said they’ll close on Thanksgiving, including Target and Best Buy locations.

Many retailers will make an adjustment for Black Friday, extending sales and deals for weeks instead of just a few days.