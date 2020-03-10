KnoxWorx holding job fair with free career consulting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox Worx will host a free job fair with career consulting on Tuesday.

The free event kicks off at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the church Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church located along Kingston Pike.

We’re told employers and HR representatives will be available to discuss open job opportunities and potential careers.

Tuesday’s fair is completely free. You’re only asked to dress sharp and bring a few resumes. For more information, visit www.klf.org.

