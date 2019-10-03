Kodak man wanted for questioning in case of vehicle stolen from Jefferson County business

A Kodak man with an active criminal summons out of Sevier County is wanted for questioning by Jefferson County deputies in connection with a stolen vehicle.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Austin Tipton of Kodak is wanted for questioning in the theft of a Wolfe Tree Service truck stolen in Jefferson County. Tipton currently has an active Criminal Summons for Violation of Probation in Sevier County.

Tipton stands 5’6″ and weighs approximately 160 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Tipton or the stolen vehicle you’re asked to contact JCSO Detective Robby McMahan at 865-471-6000 at extension 1109.

