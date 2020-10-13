KPD celebrates National Night Out in Knoxville neighborhoods

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday, Knoxville Police celebrated National Night Out. It’s a community event that has happened for the last 37 years.

Normally the event is celebrated in the style of a block party, neighborhoods will hold barbecues, gather together and celebrate with police and first responders. This year, because of COVID-19, officers will be riding through Knoxville neighborhoods.

Residents have decorated their front yards with signs, flags and blue lights.

“National Night Out is a way for us to celebrate our neighborhoods watch, our HOAs, any other organizations that are organized in the city as far as for the neighborhoods,” said KPD Officer John Morgan.

With high-profile crimes occurring more often in Knoxville, police say neighborhood watch groups are helpful in preventing and solving crime.

“It’s ways for neighbors to come to a central place and everybody to talk about suspicious activity, what’s going on in their area that they’re worried about as far as if crime is on the up rise, if something has been stolen out of their yard,” Morgan said.