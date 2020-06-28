KPD Chief talks use of force policy changes, defunding police, and body cameras

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With national calls for law enforcement to change use of force policies, the Knoxville Police Department moved quickly to make changes and align with a national campaign to prevent police killings.

Mayor Kincannon originally announced a review of Knoxville Police use of force policies on June 4.

The review, led by the Use of Force Committee that consists of officers from different areas of the department, from training to patrol.

“This review is just one step in my commitment to take a comprehensive look at public safety in Knoxville,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. ” This is not a one-way conversation. Our efforts must be intentional and include meaningful community input.

The biggest change KPD is removing the lateral vascular neck restraint, or bilateral neck restraint, as an approved response to resistance. The restraint is not considered a chokehold and does not restrict airflow when applied, according to the city. It was the only approved neck restraint previously allowed within the most recent KPD policy.

KPD adopting the principles and policies of the 8 Can’t Wait Campaign.

In a one-on-one interview with WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Madisen Keavy, KPD Chief Eve Thomas explains how the changes will impacts officers and the community, while sending a message that the department is listening.

Use of force policy changes: “We have never approved chokeholds”

Chief Thomas says the department complied with “the spirit” of the 8 Can’t Wait Campaign, but in June, met to review ways they could further align with the policies.

The most notable change: removing the Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint (LVNR) also known as the bi-lateral neck restraint. Thomas says the purpose of the restraint was in situations where a subject was combative.

“Very effective when you have a combative subject getting them under control long enough to get them handcuffed,” said Thomas.

The LVNR was not a chokehold or stranglehold, but Thomas says, taking it out of the policy was important given current national calls for change stemming from the killing of George Floyd.

“I pretty much made that decision, it just doesn’t look good at this point and time. the optics of putting your arm around somebody’s neck is not good,” said Thomas

Thomas says the restraint was taught in the training academy and then reviewed every two years.

“That’s just one tool that is used effectively,” said Thomas, “It did stop the aggression and we were able to get the suspect handcuffed and under control.” Thomas adds the LVNR was used fewer than 10 times in 2019.

The committee made changes to the wording of some parts of the policy, that included adding a sentence to clarify regarding deescalation. This tool, Thomas says, is a key part of any KPD officer’s training.

“Duty to intervene, we had always had that, not that verbiage, but in our code of conduct, as far as unbecoming conduct, if your partner is starting to get out of hand, maybe getting their buttons pushed, you have a duty to step in and say calm down and pull them back,” said Thomas.

Another addition that was used in training but now added as a visual component to the Use of Force Policy,the use of force continuum.

Defunding the police: “It’s hard when you hear that”

In May, in the parking lot of the Knoxville Police Department headquarters, hundreds gathered as a show of solidarity with Minneapolis, this, just days after George Floyd was killed by police.

The calls, led by local activists, turned towards KPD and the demand for body cameras.

In the days and weeks that followed, calls to defund the police spread nationally during demonstrations and they didn’t go unnoticed by Thomas.

“That’s hard when you hear that and it’s hard for the officers who hear that that group is so loud. It keeps coming across the news and it makes news and it’s heard a lot over and over and that’s hard to hear. But I can tell you, within the Knoxville community, we have had so many people reach out and tell us ‘Thank you for what you do.'” KPD Chief Eve Thomas

Thomas says the members of the community have made personal stops to the KPD headquarters to deliver dinners, snacks, and messages of support. She says it helps but is also aware of the toll calls for reform have on the officers.

We are humbled and so very grateful for the outpouring of support the KPD continues to receive from the community on a daily basis. We love this city and the people we serve 💙 pic.twitter.com/PKpVSCwaO8 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 24, 2020

“Defund the police to me, means take money from my budget. That’s personnel. Right now I am authorized for 416 officers, I have 369 right now. We have been doing more with less for quite a while,” said Thomas.

She says what she does believe can change: the addition of social workers.

“I do understand the push for more social workers to assist us, but if you takeaway positions from me and give those positions to social workers, its going to take 2 or 3 positions. Officers don’t make the same as a social worker makes,” said Thomas.

Morale within KPD, Thomas says, varies on any given day. What’s important to her and KPD leaders is making sure every officer is taken care of mentally. That starts with daily check-ins and more conversations about mental health.

Body cameras: “We’re pushing for it as hard as we can”

Thomas said the body cameras for KPD are still in the works. Right now, seven contracts are being decided to one. From there, a specific contract will be drawn up between the city and the company chosen.

Thomas echoing a sentiment she’s shared before: “We want these more than anyone.”