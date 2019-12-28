KPD: Driver who crashed into building Christmas Eve suffered medical episode

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police said Friday that a driver who had crashed into a building on Sutherland Avenue Tuesday night had suffered a medical episode – but was also driving on a suspended license.

According to Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland, the 56-year-old man had been traveling westbound on Sutherland Avenue near North Forest Park Drive when he had a medical episode and went into the Dominion Development Group building.

The driver was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries that are not believed to be serious in nature, Erland said.

The driver was also cited for driving on a suspended license.

No other injuries were reported.

