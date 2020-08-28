KPD: Family of slain woman increases reward for information

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said Friday the reward had been increased for information on the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman in June.

According to KPD, the family of Aseal Iysheh, a Knoxville woman who was fatally shot on June 11, 2020, has increased its reward for information leading to the identity, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her murder to $10,000.

On the night of June 11, 2020, at around 9:30 p.m., investigators with the Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit responded to the BJ’s Food Mart located at 2310 E. Magnolia Avenue, where Aseal was found deceased in the parking lot from multiple gunshots.

KPD saying Friday that although investigators are continuing to actively pursue all leads, there have been no arrests made in connection to the shooting. Investigators have reason to believe there were numerous witnesses to the shooting who have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Investigator Jason Booker at 865-215-7320 or the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Anyone with tips can also email unsolvedmurder@knoxvilletn.gov