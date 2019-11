KNOXVILLE, Tenn.(WATE)- Knoxville Police Department participated in the trending #TENYEARCHALLENGE.

The challenge has people posting pictures of themselves from 2009 and 2019. This is to celebrate the end of the decade, and KPD got in on the fun.

They say in the past ten years they’ve changed their patch, cars, and leadership, but they say they’re still the same caring, compassionate, crime fighting group they’ve always been.