KPD: Gresham Middle School student runs out in front of vehicle, driver not at fault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 12-year-old boy sustained minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle near the front of Gresham Middle School and police say the driver was not at fault.

The Knoxville Police Department said in a press release the pedestrian-versus-vehicle accident involved a Gresham Middle School student Thursday evening. Witnesses told police the student ran out into the vehicle’s path on Gresham Road and was knocked to the ground.

The vehicle had been traveling at a low speed.

The boy was taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for further evaluation of what appeared to be minor injuries, police said.

Investigators did determine the driver was not at fault in the accident.

A representative from Gresham Middle School and Knox County Schools Security were also present, as well as the boy’s parents.