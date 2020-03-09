KPD identifies victims in triple homicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department identified the three women killed Sunday in two related shootings that occurred on Division Street and Trousdale Road.

KPD held a press conference Monday afternoon, where officials identified the three women: The victim from Division Street has been identified as 29-year-old Juliana White, while the victims from the residence at 6629 Trousdale Road have been identified as 55-year-old Mildred Blackwell and 57-year-old Barbara Rogers.

The primary suspect in the case was arrested in less than 12 hours from the response to the shootings, police said. That suspect is Desmon Rhea, who was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after he was located in a residence on Burbury Lane. He was taken into custody without incident.

PREVIOUS STORY: KPD: Suspect in custody in connection with triple homicide

The investigation is ongoing.

