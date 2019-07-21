KPD investigates fatal motorcycle crash on Clinton Highway

One person was killed and another person was seriously injured following a crash Saturday night involving a motorcycle on Clinton Hwy.

Overton Hall, 53, was killed in the crash.

The crash happened at 8:16 p.m. at the intersection of Clinton Hwy and Old Callahan road. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a motorcycle had struck a car in the intersection.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to UT Medical Center where he later died. The passenger on the motorcycle was also transported to the hospital with serious but what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses on the scene said the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Clinton Hwy and was approaching the red light at the intersection and failed to stop for the red light. The motorcycle struck a vehicle in the intersection. The operator was not wearing a helmet.