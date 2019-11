KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found in a home in the 4600 block of High School Road.

Officers saying while conducting a welfare check Friday night, they found a deceased male inside the residence and “the manner of his death appeared to be suspicious in nature.”

KPD Forensics and Violent Crime units are investigating.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update when additional details are made available.