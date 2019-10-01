KPD investigating Tuesday shooting from which victim, suspect fled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One man is in the hospital after an apparent shooting from which he and the suspected shooter fled Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, at atound 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, KPD officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4200 block of Asheville Highway. Police say that after an apparent argument, one victim was shot.

The suspect and victim then both fled the scene, KPD said, with the victim later arriving at Fort Sanders Hospital for treatment.

His condition is unknown at this time, KPD said, and the KPD Violent Crimes Unit is currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are released.