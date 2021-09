KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman out of West Knoxville Saturday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., KPD reported Naomi Garrett had been found safe.

Naomi Garrett, 87, was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday night at 1901 Everhart Lane. Garrett is 5’3″ and weighs around 100 pounds. KPD says she was last seen wearing pajamas.

KPD also said Garrett has dementia is should be considered at risk.