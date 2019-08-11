KPD: Juvenile arrested, several detained following armed robbery and attempted carjacking in Fort Sanders

A juvenile was arrested and several others detained following an armed robbery and an attempted carjacking Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police Department.

A 13-year-old was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery and two counts of attempted carjacking.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night KPD officers responded to reports of a shooting on Cumberland Ave near 11th street. During the investigation, officers learned that multiple pedestrians were injured after they were shot with a BB gun from people driving a gold Nissan Maxima. That Accord was reported stolen earlier in the day from a business on Elm Street, police quickly determined.

About an hour later, officers responded to an armed robbery in a parking lot on Poplar Street and Cumberland Avenue. During the robbery, the victim said there multiple armed suspects with handguns stole items from him as he was entering the vehicle. The suspects then fled on foot.

While officers were investigating that robbery, officers received a call about an attempted carjacking in the 1600 block of Laurel Avenue and then another attempted carjacking and a third attempted carjacking all in the same block.

Officers quickly responded and initiated a foot pursuit with one male juvenile. The juvenile got away. A perimeter was then set up and K9 officers were released but were unable to locate the suspect.

A suspect was later located on the corner of Laurel Avenue and 17th street. That suspect was detained and positively identified by victims as one of the suspects involved in the aggravated assault on Cumberland, the armed robbery on Poplar and one of the attempted carjackings.

The investigation is ongoing and police are continuing the search for the gold Nissan Maxima.

We’re searching for a gold 2001 Nissan Maxima, TN tag 4M47M9. It has a NC Tarhills plate on the front- last seen in the Mechanicsville area. Suspects are described as 4 b/m juveniles wearing white t-shirts. We believe these subjects are related to Fort Sanders Crimes last night. pic.twitter.com/htQu9DINVJ — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 11, 2019

The Nissan is described as a gold 2001 Nissan Maxima with the TN tag 4M47M9. It has a North Carolina Tar Heels plate on the front of the vehicle. It was last seen in the Mechanicsville area. They are continuing their search for four male juveniles.