KPD: Man dies in car accident near Turkey Creek

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police said Monday a man has died following a fatal single-vehicle accident near the Turkey Creek shopping center in West Knox County.

According to Knoxville Police Department, around 10:41 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a reported crash with injuries at the intersection of Parkside Drive near Glade Drive, where arriving officers found a single vehicle had left the roadway, flipped and came to a rest after hitting another parked vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

KPD saying a preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was travelling westbound on Parkside Drive when it struck the curb in front of the Grayson Mini dealership, which sent it out of control and across Parkside Drive.

The vehicle then struck the curb on the eastbound side of Parkside and began to flip over, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

The driver, a 63-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, KPD said.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available.