KPD: Man hospitalized after shooting at hookah lounge on Melrose Ave.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — One person was hospitalized early Friday morning after a shooting at a hookah lounge on Melrose Avenue.

The shooting happened at Melrose Hookah Lounge at 821 Melrose Avenue.

The victim, who was working security at the lounge, was shot by a man who refused to leave the lounge. The suspect ran away before officers arrived.

The man who was shot was transported to UT Medical Center with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

No suspects are in custody at this time and the incident is still under investigation.