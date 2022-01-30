KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville community is rallying behind one 7-year-old who has had to fight childhood cancer not once but twice in his young life.

Noah Sileno isn’t fighting this battle alone, though.

“Noah was originally diagnosed with High-Risk B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2018 when he was 3-years-old,” said his mom Martha Sileno. “He was declared cancer-free on November 1, 2020. For 11 months we didn’t have any problems whatsoever. He was doing great and then unfortunately he relapsed about three months ago.”

Now he’s getting treatment again which includes regular blood transfusions.

Over the years the Sileno’s have been able to partner with MEDIC to help them pay for those treatments.

“Our community has really rallied around Noah for three and a half years,” his mom said. “So many people are praying for him and pulling for him.”

His supporters include the Knoxville Police Department.

Martha said, “We were able to go to the police department in Knoxville on Friday and Noah was able to thank people for donating blood, he was able to see everyone at MEDIC, and we were so thankful for that.”

The units donated for Noah will help with future treatments so that he’s able to do the things he loves like playing basketball.

“He’s going to be able to play as long as his counts maintain and as long as he’s up to it,” his mom adds.

Noah has a long road ahead of him but will keep fighting both on and off the court.

Martha explained, “his treatment is slowly getting a little more aggressive. In a couple of weeks, we’ll have some more spinal taps with chemo that go directly into the spine to ensure that the leukemia cells do not go into the brain. He’ll have multiple different types of IV chemo and continue his daily chemo at home and then we don’t finish treatment until October 18, 2023”

The Sileno’s add that they’re thankful for a community that’s fighting with them.

Noah said, “Thank you Knoxville Police Department, thank you MEDIC, thank you everybody that donated blood.”

If you missed last week’s blood drives, there are going to be two additional blood drives this week in Powell. If anyone were to go and give Noah Sileno’s name his family will receive the credits.

The first blood drive is on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Tennova Health and Fitness from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the second one is on Thursday, Feb. 4, at the Kroger in Powell from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.