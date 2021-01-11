KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said Monday three more bars and restaurants had been cited over the weekend for breaking the county’s 10 p.m. curfew mandated by the health board.
Some of the places have been issued citations before; the latest list from the Knoxville Police Department includes Billiards and Brews, Club XYZ and La Bamba.
This past weekend saw the first citation for La Bamba. It’s number three for Club XYZ and the 14th citation for Billiards and Brews.
On Thursday, Knoxville’s Beer Board is holding pre-hearing conferences for two local bars that have been cited for repeatedly breaking COVID-19 regulations: Billiards and Brews along with Paul’s Oasis.
The hearings are open to the public and will take place over Zoom.
Latest Posts
- Rep. Fleischmann: COVID-19 diagnosis will not impact potential impeachment vote
- KPD: More citations issued for businesses with Knox Co. health board COVID-19 related violations
- Medal of Honor convention returning to Knoxville
- No. 25 Washington St earns 1st ranking in women’s AP Top 25
- U.S. intelligence officials have 180 days to release information on UFOs