KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department says its officers issued more than 450 citations in school zones during the first week of school.

The exact number of citations: 469.

KPD saying officers will continue to have a presence in school zones and at bus stops throughout the city this week as well.

They’re also reminding drivers to slow down, pay attention, and build extra travel time in order to help keep kids safe.